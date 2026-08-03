Florida Polytechnic University and the City of Auburndale are partnering to provide home venues for the university’s newly launched athletics program.

Florida Poly will now host practices, home games and special events for several sports at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, Auburndale Softball Complex and the Auburndale Community Center. This arrangement was formalized through a three-year athletics facilities agreement that was approved by the Auburndale City Commission on July 20.

The collaboration comes at a critical time, as Florida Poly’s soccer teams begin their inaugural seasons in August. They will be the first to call the facilities home.

“We are absolutely thrilled to establish home venues for our athletes as we launch our athletics program,” said Derek Lower, the university’s athletic director. “Our soccer teams are hitting the field in just a few weeks, and having access to quality facilities and dedicated locker room space gives our players a true home environment from day one.”

The Auburndale Community Center will host men’s and women’s basketball practices, while the Auburndale Softball Complex will be home to softball practices. The expansive Lake Myrtle Sports Complex will be the primary venue for baseball and men’s and women’s soccer practices and home games. The site also will host men’s and women’s cross-country practices.

“This partnership creates an important foundation for student life as we launch Florida Poly Athletics,” said Bryan Brooks, the university’s vice president of student affairs, enrollment management and strategic communications. “Working directly with Auburndale will help us build a vibrant athletics culture that benefits our students and strengthens connections throughout our region.”

Florida Poly teams will receive priority scheduling and facility access, including access to locker rooms at the Lake Myrtle soccer stadium and pregame field access. The agreement also provides athletics storage space and game-day amenities that will support the university’s growing sports programs.

Florida Poly Athletics will launch with eight teams — baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer and softball.

Lake Myrtle Sports Complex will serve as a home venue for several Florida Polytechnic University athletics teams through a partnership with the City of Auburndale.