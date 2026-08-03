Four-time Grammy Award-winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY is bringing its beloved A Drummer Boy Christmas tour to Benchmark International Arena on Sunday, November 29, delivering an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling and celebration. Following the release of the band’s brand-new Christmas album and theatrical film, Drummer Boy, brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will once again invite audiences to experience one of the season’s most cherished holiday traditions.

For fans who have made the tour an annual tradition, and those experiencing it for the very first time, A Drummer Boy Christmas offers an immersive holiday experience unlike any other. Combining breathtaking production, intimate storytelling and powerful performances, the evening celebrates the hope, joy and true meaning of Christmas through music that has become synonymous with the season.

“The most wonderful time of our year is always the one spent with you,” shared Joel and Luke. “To celebrate the miracle of all miracles, God coming to earth and offering redemption and to experience that together with audiences across America makes this our favorite tour of the year. We can’t wait to celebrate Christmas with you again.”

Audiences can expect soaring performances of beloved Christmas favorites, including “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” and “Little Drummer Boy,” alongside original holiday music and fan favorites from throughout the duo’s celebrated career. The evening will also feature exclusive moments inspired by the band’s new theatrical film, Drummer Boy, creating an even more immersive and memorable Christmas celebration.

Known for its cinematic production, heartfelt storytelling and world-class musicianship, A Drummer Boy Christmas has become one of the season’s premier live events, drawing families and fans together for an evening centered on the hope and wonder of Christmas.

FOR KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke have earned four Grammy Awards, 13 No. 1 hits and more than 3 billion career streams. Known for their dynamic live shows and global reach, the platinum-selling act has performed to sold-out crowds across the U.S., Australia and Europe. Their latest album, What Are We Waiting For?, debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200, following the success of Burn the Ships. What Are We Waiting For? showcases their signature blend of cinematic pop, soaring anthems, and messages of hope.

In 2024, their debut film, Unsung Hero (Lionsgate), was released to theaters nationwide, earning a GMA Dove Award for Feature Film of the Year. Later this year, they will release their highly anticipated new album, The Most Beautiful Colours, showcasing a fresh collection of songs that continues their signature blend of cinematic pop, soaring anthems and messages of hope. They will also return to the big screen when the Drummer Boy movie, a new holiday film from Angel Studios inspired by the beloved Christmas classic, opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, November 6. Learn more at www.forkingandcountry.com.

Tickets for this event are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Advanced parking passes are available at www.justpark.com. Visit www.benchmarkintlarena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.