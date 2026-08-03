ZooTampa at Lowry Park is celebrating a summer baby boom, welcoming a growing list of animal births that are helping support conservation efforts for several endangered species.

The newest arrival is Beatrix, a female manatee calf born at the David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center. Born to Pneuma Thurman, a 1,230-pound rescued manatee, Beatrix is the first manatee calf born at the zoo in more than 10 years.





Pneuma Thurman was rescued on June 5 from the Manatee River after suffering injuries from a watercraft strike. Although she remains in critical condition and continues to receive specialized veterinary care, zoo officials report that mother and calf are bonding well. Beatrix weighed approximately 76 pounds at birth and is being closely monitored by the zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams.

Across the zoo’s Africa habitat, another conservation milestone arrived on July 3 with the birth of Liberty, a female eastern bongo calf. Weighing 38 pounds and standing about 2 feet tall at birth, Liberty is healthy and thriving alongside her mother.

The birth is especially significant because eastern bongos are critically endangered, with fewer than 100 believed to remain in the wild due to habitat loss and poaching. Liberty is the seventh eastern bongo calf born at ZooTampa since 2021, reinforcing the zoo’s commitment to preserving the rare species.





Liberty joins an impressive list of other hoofstock births this year, including two additional bongo calves, two southern white rhinos, two impalas and two nyalas.

The zoo’s bird team has also celebrated several successful hatchings this summer, including four critically endangered Bali mynah chicks, a species with fewer than 100 birds remaining in the wild. Other recent arrivals include three African spoonbill chicks and six green-naped lorikeet chicks.

Zoo officials said the births demonstrate the important role accredited zoos play in protecting threatened wildlife through breeding programs, expert animal care and conservation partnerships.





ZooTampa at Lowry Park is a 63-acre nonprofit zoo that is home to more than 1,300 animals and is nationally recognized for its conservation work and Florida wildlife rescue programs.

For more information, visit https://zootampa.org/.