By Abigail Dumas

This fall, get ready to jam out at MOSI’s new wave of laser light shows, ‘Rock the Cosmos.’ The shows are hosted on select Fridays in the museum’s Holloway Digital Dome Theatre, home to Saunders Planetarium — the second-largest planetarium in the country. Shows run from 6:30-8 p.m., with multiple performances each night. The high-tech lasers are set to soundtracks from various genres, including pop, rock, country and holiday. The light shows are designed for all ages and focus on creating an immersive experience that makes you feel like part of the show

The Saunders Planetarium first opened at MOSI on October 3, 1992, and underwent renovations during late 2024. The planetarium held its grand reopening in April 2025, dazzling guests with the brand-new Holloway Digital Dome Theatre. The space that once held only 46 people at a time could now seat over 330. The dome’s main attraction by far is the 10,000-square-foot screen, which displays everything from star shows and movies to academic presentations. The dome and planetarium have become a must-see for MOSI guests with its innovative 8K image technology and custom lighting, projection, and sound systems. The theater is meant to inspire curiosity and awe, staying true to MOSI’s goal of encouraging interactive learning and exploration.

The current series of concerts began in May with a Taylor Swift show that garnered much success, selling out completely. MOSI immediately expanded the concert series, adding shows that highlight both rock and pop legends, such as Queen, AC/DC, Pink Floyd and U2. There’s also a Halloween show scheduled in October to celebrate the spooky season with the whole family. Every show starts with a 10-minute guided star tour led by a MOSI astronomer. The shows are run in a rotating lineup and change monthly. The schedule can be found directly on the MOSI events calendar on their website.

Tickets cost $10 for MOSI members and $13 for nonmembers. Tickets for the shows are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Tickets for each show are limited, so be sure to check https://mosi.org/ for more details on ticket availability for specific shows.

The Museum of Science and Innovation is located at 4801 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa. So, get ready to vibe out to your favorite tunes under the brilliant lights of the Holloway Digital Dome Theatre this fall.