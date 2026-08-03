Healthy Kids Running Series was founded in 2009 and designed to motivate kids to be active while providing a fun environment. Through physical activity and creating a sense of community, this event helps foster healthier, empowered youth and promotes community among local families.

“This event is important to our community because it encourages children to develop healthy, active lifestyles while building confidence in a fun and supportive environment. Our program inspires kids to ‘get up and go’ by showing them that they are capable of achieving their goals, even if they are hesitant to run at first,” said Meg Moore, community coordinator.

The Valrico program will be held at the Brandon Recreation Center, located off Sadie St. The races are scheduled for five consecutive Sundays on October 4, 11, 18, 25 and November 1. However, families can choose to either register their children for the full series or for a single day. When registering for the full series, each child will receive a T-shirt, a race bib for each week and a finisher medal.

At the races, kids ages 2-14 will run in age-appropriate distances. In addition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital in past years have brought their vehicles for kids to explore and discover new interests.

“The best part of this event is seeing the kids cross the finish line with big smiles on their faces and realizing what they just accomplished. I love seeing all of the kids feel that huge sense of pride,” said Moore.

Healthy Kids Running Series is a nonprofit organization, meaning sponsorships are important for covering the overall expenses of the event. The funds help cover costs of facility rentals, race supplies and other resources needed to provide a fun and safe experience for the young runners. The organization is always looking for businesses within the community that would like to support the local youth. In appreciation of the generosity of these businesses, the event offers a variety of promotional opportunities based on the type of sponsorship, allowing companies to be recognized throughout the series.

For more information on registration and sponsorships, visit its website, https://healthykidsrunningseries.org/race-locations/valrico-fl/.