This past June, the 2025-26 president of the Rotary Club of Brandon, Liz Brewer, installed the club’s new incoming 2026-27 president, Ryan Reed, during a special gathering surrounded by the dedicated members who make up the heart of the Rotary Club of Brandon. The installation marked an important moment of transition for the club, honoring Brewer’s year of service while welcoming Reed into a leadership role that will help guide the organization’s continued commitment to service, fellowship and community impact.

“My year as president, the second woman in the 64-year history of the club, I might add, was amazing,” Liz Brewer said. “I was so proud of how our members came together as a solid team and created fun opportunities for our members to fellowship, volunteered time and talents to raise over $160,000; and also, I worked closely with our treasurer and secretary to create systems to streamline the work of those we are leading as we are all 100 percent volunteers.”

When looking for someone to lead the club in the future, the club begins its search for its next president two years out.

“Ryan became our incoming president to learn under the current president, as well as attended necessary trainings to prepare for this incredible responsibility and step into their role more knowledgeable about Rotary systems and processes, so everything is consistent from one club to another,” Brewer said. “Ryan was a great choice, as he jumped in from the day he joined our club back in May of 2023 and became engaged in the work of the organization.”

Reed is a community leader and philanthropist in his own right, and the club knew that he would be a great leader for them because he understands the needs of the community.

“My hope for this year ahead is simple,” Reed said. “I want to keep doing the work that matters, to welcome new faces who’ll carry this club forward long after I’m done, and to enjoy each other’s company while we’re at it. The friendships in the club are the quiet engine behind everything we accomplish. I am honored, excited and ready to get to work alongside our club members.”

Being president requires a lot of time preparing for upcoming club meetings, overseeing the board and chairs of the club’s events as well as ensuring members are having a good experience.

“Ryan will commit the time needed to be successful in this area, and, as immediate past president, it is my responsibility to assist Ryan in the year ahead in any areas he may need, so I know he won’t have any challenges we can overcome,” Brewer said. “I tend to be a little more serious coming from the nonprofit world, but I know Ryan, as one of Brandon’s leading attorneys, will bring a sense of laughter and fun to the club because at the end of the day, it’s all about having fun and doing great things for our community.”

If you would like to learn more about the Rotary Club of Brandon, you can visit its website at https://brandonrotary.org/index.php.