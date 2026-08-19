The Sharks are off to a great start in their 2026 campaign, beating Spoto 20-19 in their Kickoff Classic.

Senior safety Dominic Persaud was the deciding factor in the game, returning his forced fumble for a go-ahead touchdown late in the game. He recorded eight tackles and had an interception that sealed the game.

Riverview has another young roster this year. Head Coach Tony Rodriguez has done a great job developing talent within the program in his five years at the helm. Senior kicker Jack Camsey recorded three touchbacks and converted on all of his extra point attempts.

Rodriguez wants to build off of last year’s success. The team went 6-4 in the regular season and went to the playoffs, despite having a difficult schedule. He and his team have goals of winning a district title in 2026. Last year, they came up a little bit short in a key game against Durant that would have clinched the title. They fumbled late in the game with a lead, and it cost them the contest. That has been a motivating factor for Rodriguez and his players in the offseason. He wants to work on clock management so they aren’t put in that position again. He believes that his team is battle-tested from last year, and they weren’t far off from their goals.

The team returns six starters on offense and two on defense. Junior quarterback Carter Peternell claimed the job halfway through last season and is ready to take the next step with the offense this season. Rodriguez said that Peternell is a confident competitor and doesn’t mind taking chances, throwing a 50-50 ball up to his receivers. The dual-threat has been with the program for three years, so he knows the system very well. Aidan Airgood, who played quarterback last season, has switched to tight end. Rodriguez said that it’s a tactical advantage to have two quarterbacks in the huddle, reading defenses. Senior Jason Greenwell returns at running back for the Sharks. Senior receiver J.P. Rinaldi has been a surprise standout and will catch passes in the slot. Seniors Dominic Bowser and Christopher Alvarado will anchor the offensive line.

Rodriguez thinks that his squad’s strength will be its secondary. He wants his team to work on clock management, tackling, knowing their assignment and shedding their blocks.

The Sharks open this season with a pivotal matchup on the road against crosstown rival East Bay. That game may set the tone for the rest of the regular season. It will be a great start to the season for Riverview if they can claim The Cherry Cup that is awarded to the winner. Riverview won it last year and wants to keep it badly. Rodriguez also believes that they will have to go through Durant to win the district. If they win more games than they lose, they will make the playoffs.

“I look forward to just spending this season with my guys,” said Rodriguez. “Football is time that you have to share with these kids that you’ve coached, and it’s so short. I’ve been a part of their high school journey from freshman all the way up to senior year. To see that big smile on their face when we get a win, and they do it together, it’s just awesome. That’s my why.”

Rodriguez and his program are in need of volunteer coaches. If you are interested in helping, contact him at 813-952-3132.

Schedule:

8/21 @ East Bay

8/28 vs. Parrish Community

9/4 @ Alonso

9/10 vs. Plant City

9/18 vs. Morgan

9/25 @ Durant

10/2 @ Steinbrenner

10/9 vs. Gaither

10/16 vs. Lennard

10/23 @ Newsome



