The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is proud to release its 2025-26 Kids Tag Art Summary Report, announcing that this year’s program raised $38,632 for local schools — the largest single-year total in program history. A total of 66 Hillsborough County elementary schools participated this year, with each school receiving $585 to support its art programs.

Since Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan brought the Kids Tag Art Program to Hillsborough County in 2021, it has raised more than $181,813 for art education across the county. This year’s program also generated $5,043 in direct Kids Tag Art merchandise sales, with proceeds from every plate, key chain and mug sold going straight back to participating schools.

“These numbers tell the story of a community that believes in investing in its young artists,” said Millan. “A total of 66 participating schools, more than $181,000 raised since we started this program and thousands of students who got to see their own artwork come to life — that’s what Kids Tag Art is all about. We’re proud to share this year’s results and even prouder of what they mean for arts education in Hillsborough County.”

The tax collector’s office formally presented the fundraising results to the Hillsborough County School Board in May. Top student and teacher creators were individually recognized at a spring awards ceremony, featuring four primary award recipients:

Tax Collector’s Choice Award: Melina Fenton, Apollo Beach K-8 School.

Title Sponsor Award (Suncoast Credit Union): Annabelle Webster, J.S. Robinson Elementary.

TECO Powerful Art Award: Samantha Garcia-Gomez, Lake Magdalene Elementary School.

Best Teacher Artwork Award: Melissa Santiago, Hunter’s Green Elementary School.

The top winners from all 66 participating schools were individually recognized at the program’s awards ceremony this spring. A full list of winning students and schools is available in the 2025-26 Kids Tag Art Summary Report.

The program’s ongoing success relies on strong corporate and community partnerships. This year’s efforts were made possible by Suncoast Credit Union (title sponsor), along with Dealer Tag Agency, Derrick Brooks Charities, Lauren’s Kids, Florida West Coast Credit Union, J.P. Morgan Chase, Keith N. Fakhoury, Tampa Electric Company and The Florida Aquarium, alongside key organizational partners Hillsborough County Public Schools and the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

Community members can continue to support Hillsborough County’s young artists by purchasing a Kids Tag Art specialty license plate, key chain or mug through the tax collector’s online store at www.hillstaxfl.gov/shop/. Schools interested in joining next year’s program can email communityrelations@hillstaxfl.gov or call 813-635-5264.