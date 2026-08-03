Two Florida-born businesses are raising a glass and making a splash with a new collaboration that blends hometown flavor with family fun. MetroLagoons and Florida Avenue Brewing Co. have partnered to introduce a signature craft beer, Lagoon Lager.

Lagoon Lager is a bright, easy-drinking lager brewed for lagoon days. Crisp and refreshing with a clean finish and a subtle hint of tangerine, it’s the perfect companion for sunshine, good times and days by the water. The 16-ounce craft beer is available exclusively at MetroLagoons for $7.

“We’re excited to introduce Lagoon Lager to all MetroLagoons locations,” said Scott Tolmach, vice president of food and beverage at MetroLagoons. “We’re proud to partner with a fellow Tampa business to create a beer that reflects the MetroLagoons experience. With its light, crisp and refreshing flavor, Lagoon Lager is the perfect complement to a day at the lagoon, whether you’re relaxing on the beach, celebrating with friends and family or simply enjoying the Florida sunshine.”

Florida Avenue Brewing Co. was established in 2010 and named after its location on one of Tampa’s most notable roads. From the beginning, the brewery has been dedicated to creating a memorable craft beer experience while representing the Sunshine State through its beers, hospitality and atmosphere.

“We’re proud to partner with MetroLagoons to create a beer that encompasses everything people love about spending time in the Florida sunshine,” said Anthony Derby, founder and CEO of Florida Avenue Brewing Co. “Lagoon Lager is brewed to complement days by the water and relaxing with friends and family. As two Florida-based brands, it’s especially rewarding to bring this collaboration to life for our local community.”

MetroLagoons has four locations across the state, including Brightwater Lagoon at 8630 Sunny Page Lane in North Fort Myers, Epperson Lagoon at 31885 Overpass Rd. in Wesley Chapel, Mirada Lagoon at 31461 Mirada Blvd. in San Antonio and Southshore Bay Lagoon at 16881 Lagoon Shore Blvd. in Wimauma.

For more information, visit www.metrolagoons.com.

About Brightwater Lagoon

Brightwater Lagoon is one of four MetroLagoons locations in Florida and the first in Southwest Florida. Located in North Fort Myers, the lagoon features 6 acres of clear blue water surrounded by sandy beaches. Brightwater residents and guests can enjoy a resort-style swim-up bar, food trucks, live entertainment, a water slide, a floating obstacle course and more. Guests can purchase a Day Ticket with Splash Pass to experience the lagoon and upgrade their day with shaded rental spaces and water activities to create unforgettable experiences in the sunshine.

To learn more, visit www.metrolagoons.com/brightwater-lagoon-fort-myers.