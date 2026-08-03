By Christen Malice

Orange Blossom Oral Surgery is continuing its growth with the addition of Dr. Esther Oh, DDS, M.D., who joins the practice as it builds its long-standing commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care. Following the practice’s expansion to two locations in 2024, Dr. Oh will serve patients at the Brandon office, located at 1402 Oakfield Dr., while Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS, M.D., owner of Orange Blossom Oral Surgery, will continue seeing patients at the Gibsonton location at 13127 Kings Lake Dr., Ste. 102, which opened in 2022.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in oral and maxillofacial surgery, Dr. Oh is known for her calm, compassionate approach and dedication to helping patients feel informed, comfortable and confident throughout every stage of treatment. She provides the full scope of oral surgery services, including wisdom teeth removal, dental implant placement, bone grafting, tooth extractions and oral pathology.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Oh to our team,” said Dr. Doroshenko. “Every member of our team is chosen not only for their expertise but because they share the values that define Orange Blossom Oral Surgery. We believe the best outcomes begin by listening to our patients, understanding what matters most to them and helping them feel confident every step of the way. Dr. Oh embodies those values, and we’re thrilled to have her on our team.”

“I am honored to join a practice that has earned such a strong reputation for both clinical excellence and compassionate patient care,” said Dr. Oh. “Oral surgery can feel overwhelming for many people, and I believe taking the time to listen, answer questions and help patients feel at ease is just as important as the procedure itself. I look forward to serving the Brandon community and building lasting relationships with our patients and referring doctors.”

Dr. Oh joins Dr. Arina Doroshenko, creating an all-female oral and maxillofacial surgery team. In a specialty where women make up only an estimated 10-12 percent of practicing oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, the practice is proud to be part of a growing generation of female surgeons helping shape the future of the profession through exceptional clinical care, leadership and compassion.

As the practice looks ahead, it also honors the legacy of Dr. Felix Jimenez, who founded Brandon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and spent decades providing compassionate care to generations of patients in the Brandon community. Today, under the leadership of Dr. Arina Doroshenko, Orange Blossom Oral Surgery continues to build on that legacy, providing the same trusted care, clinical excellence, and personalized experience patients have come to expect at both its Brandon and Gibsonton locations.

For more information, visit www.obosbrandon.com (Brandon) and www.oboralsurgery.com (Gibsonton).