South Kings Avenue will be closed nightly from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. from Ronele Drive to Bloomingdale Avenue for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. This night closure is expected to continue through Saturday, August 15.

Denham Road residents can bypass construction while traveling southbound on South Kings Avenue by turning right into the Kingwood Elementary School car circle at the light, then turning right onto South Kings and turning right on Denham Road. Residents can reverse course to leave their neighborhood by turning left onto South Kings Avenue, making an immediate left into the school car circle and then turning left at the traffic signal.

Residents of Dali Drive should detour to Bloomingdale Avenue.

North Kings Avenue Closed at Victoria Street on August 11

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, North Kings Avenue will be closed at Victoria Street for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. Victoria Street remains closed to through traffic from Limona Road to North Parsons Avenue. Brandon High School’s student lot and teacher lot are accessible from the west using Limona Road and Meade Street.

Drivers should expect delays during school arrival and dismissal times and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

Open-trench construction on Victoria Street will continue eastward Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. over the next few months. North Knights Avenue and North Moon Avenue will also close at Victoria Street in the coming weeks, once active construction approaches.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, please visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.