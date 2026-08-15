Beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, South Kings Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Lumsden Road to Bloomingdale Avenue. The contractor installing the South Hillsborough Pipeline on South Kings Avenue will be restoring and restriping the roadway. Access for local residents will be maintained:

Denham Road residents can bypass construction while traveling southbound on South Kings Avenue by turning right into the Kingwood Elementary School car circle at the light, then turning right onto South Kings and turning right on Denham Road. Residents can reverse course to leave their neighborhood by turning left onto South Kings Avenue, making an immediate left into the school car circle and then turning left at the traffic signal.

Dali Drive residents should detour to Bloomingdale Avenue.

JC Handly Sports Complex visitors should vacate the parking lot by 8:45 p.m. After the road closes, vehicles remaining in the Sports Complex will be diverted to the north-most to turn north on South Kings Avenue.

Through traffic should detour using Bloomingdale Avenue, Providence or John Moore Road and Lumsden Road.

On Monday, August 17, all lanes of South Kings Avenue will be opened. The contractor will schedule final restoration of medians, curbs and the Buckhorn Creek bridge wall in the coming weeks.