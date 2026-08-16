Aspiring playwrights with a story to tell have an opportunity to see their work come to life through Brandon Performing Arts’ year-round Page to Stage Project, a program dedicated to discovering, developing and producing original theatrical works.

The volunteer-based community theater company, also known as MacBeth & Cheese, is accepting submissions from playwrights of all experience levels, from first-time writers and students to seasoned professionals. Organizers are encouraging anyone with an original script to apply for the chance to have their work developed and potentially produced as part of the company’s mainstage season.

The Page to Stage Project is designed to help new plays evolve from the written page to a live audience. Each season, Brandon Performing Arts selects up to two original works for full-scale productions, giving audiences the opportunity to experience brand-new theater before it is staged anywhere else.

Playwrights selected for the program receive professional script feedback and development, table reads, staged readings, audience talkback sessions and collaboration with directors and theater professionals. Participants also gain valuable networking opportunities within the theater community while refining their work.

Although there is no cash prize, selected playwrights may have their scripts chosen for a fully produced Brandon Performing Arts/MacBeth & Cheese mainstage production valued at more than $20,000.

The company accepts original, unproduced full-length and one-act plays in virtually every genre, including drama, comedy, dramedy, musicals, historical works and family or youth theater. Adaptations are also welcome, provided they are original enough to be considered new works.

There are no age or experience requirements for submission. Organizers said the goal is simple: to provide a platform for compelling stories and fresh voices while strengthening the local and regional theater community.

Review timelines vary throughout the year, but playwrights can generally expect an initial response within four to six weeks.

Scripts selected for development may continue through several months of readings and revisions before a final production decision is made.

Based in Brandon, Brandon Performing Arts/MacBeth & Cheese is a volunteer-driven community theater serving audiences throughout the Tampa Bay area. The company is known for producing immersive performances that range from psychological thrillers to classic adaptations while making live theater accessible to the community.

For more information about the Page to Stage Project or submission guidelines, visit https://macbethandcheese.com/.