For nearly three decades, Somebody Cares Tampa Bay (SCTB) has united churches, businesses, volunteers and community organizations to meet practical needs throughout the region. This September, the Clearwater-based nonprofit will celebrate its 29th anniversary with its annual fundraising gala while preparing for one of its largest volunteer outreach efforts of the year, CareFest.

The annual fundraising gala will take place on Saturday, September 19, at Banquet Masters, located at 13355 49th St. N. in Clearwater. The evening will raise funds to support SCTB’s year-round outreach programs, including its back-to-school backpack distribution, disaster relief efforts and CareFest home repair projects. The event will also feature a live auction with donated items, such as vacation packages, sports memorabilia, gift certificates and other experiences, with proceeds benefiting the organization’s ongoing community work.





Founded by Daniel Bernard, Somebody Cares Tampa Bay is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves residents throughout Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. The organization partners with local ministries, businesses and volunteers to provide essential resources and coordinate community service projects for individuals and families facing financial hardship.

One of SCTB’s signature initiatives is CareFest, an annual day of service scheduled this year for Sunday, September 27. On that day, thousands of volunteers from churches, civic organizations, businesses and community groups will spread across neighborhoods in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties to complete hundreds of projects for homeowners who are elderly, disabled, veterans, widowed or single parents.





Projects typically include exterior painting, minor home repairs, pressure washing, yard cleanup, landscaping and wheelchair ramp installations. By organizing volunteers into teams, many projects that would otherwise take weeks to complete can often be finished in just four to six hours.

Although CareFest highlights one designated day each year, the program operates year-round, allowing churches, businesses and volunteer groups to adopt projects whenever their schedules allow. Residents and organizations can also support the initiative by donating funds, building supplies, recruiting volunteers or sponsoring projects.

Daniel Bernard, founder and president of Somebody Cares Tampa Bay, said the organization’s mission is rooted in bringing people together to serve others through practical acts of kindness.

Those interested in attending the gala, donating auction items, volunteering for CareFest or submitting a homeowner project can learn more by visiting https://sctb.org/ or contacting Somebody Cares Tampa Bay via its website or by calling 727-536-2273. Through its collaborative approach, the organization continues to demonstrate that lasting community impact is achieved when people work together to meet the needs of their neighbors.