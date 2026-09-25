The 100 Who Care Valencia Lakes Giving Circle is proud to announce that it chose Magnified Voices as the recipient of its 2026 second-quarter donation. Thanks to the generosity of the 100 Who Care VL members, its donation was $7,000.

Magnified Voices (https://magnifiedvoices.org/) was born from a simple belief: When people have knowledge, community and someone standing beside them, they can change their own lives and their neighborhoods. Magnified Voices is a community-based outreach and civic empowerment organization that believes change happens when communities come together to support one another and take action. Its mission is to ensure that every community member, especially those in underserved areas, has access to the support, information and opportunities needed to thrive.





The check presentation to Shelondria Hicks and Gianny Hunt, co-founders of Magnified Voices, took place on September 10 at the quarterly meeting of the 100 Who Care at the Valencia Lakes Clubhouse. The joyous event was attended by many members of the 100 Who Care.

The 100 Who Care Valencia Lakes Giving Circle was established in April 2021 by Karen Corbin, a Valencia Lakes resident and has grown from 21 members to 72. The sole purpose of the 100 Who Care is to bring together men and women of Valencia Lakes who care about local causes and, using the power of collective giving, to make a difference for local, deserving nonprofits.





Over the years, thanks to its generous and caring members, it has donated over $167,000,100 percent of which goes directly to the chosen local nonprofit.

If you are a Valencia Lakes resident and are interested in joining, contact Corbin at kscorbin1@gmail.com or visit its website at www.grapevine.org/giving-circle/KXMhmP/100-Who-Care-Valencia-Lakes.