Lisa Sosa is a military wife and a proud mom of two amazing children. She had a fabulous career as a retail buyer that took her all over the world and let her meet many people and see all the latest fashions.

“I truly had my dream job, and I was proud to say, ‘I LOVE my job,’” Sosa said. “It challenged me, allowed me to travel domestically and internationally, introduced me to incredible people and gave me the opportunity to make a measurable impact on the businesses I helped lead.”

After having her two children, her definition of success began to change.

“I realized that while I was helping build successful businesses, the most important thing I wanted to build was a strong foundation for my own family,” Sosa said. “I wanted more time with my children and husband, and I wanted to help build the kind of village I wanted them to grow up.”

As she became more involved in her local community, she discovered she wasn’t alone.

“I met so many families who were searching for the very same thing: more opportunities to connect, meaningful experiences to share with their children and a place where everyone felt welcomed, included and supported,” she said. “Those conversations became the foundation for Our Social Circle.”

Our Social Circle officially launched in April 2025 with its very first event, the Founding Families Play Date, at a local park in Brandon.

“From the beginning, my goal wasn’t simply to organize another playdate; it was to intentionally create a space where both children and parents could connect,” Sosa said. “While the kids enjoyed sensory tables, coloring stations, lawn games and other hands-on activities, parents had a dedicated lounge where they could relax, have conversations and begin building relationships with other families.”

Since then, Sosa has continued hosting smaller, more intimate gatherings while thoughtfully planning what’s next.

“We’re now working toward larger community experiences that bring together families alongside local businesses, organizations and community leaders,” Sosa said. “One of the things that’s important to me is helping families discover the incredible businesses and organizations already serving our own backyard. There are so many people making a positive difference, but many families simply don’t know they exist. Our Social Circle creates opportunities for those connections to happen naturally. When a family discovers a resource that enriches their lives and a local business gains a lifelong customer, everyone wins.”

If you’d like to learn more about Our Social Circle, you can visit Sosa’s website at https://oursocialcirclefl.com/.