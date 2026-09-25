Sunrise Homes is nearing the end of its long-running buildout in Lake Toscana, a community in Wimauma known for expansive homesites and quiet, natural scenery. With only a few lots remaining, company representatives said this final stretch marks a unique opportunity for buyers seeking privacy and space in one of South Hillsborough’s most distinctive neighborhoods.

Dr. Ali Hasbini, CEO of Sunrise Homes, said the community’s scale and natural features have set it apart.

“Lake Toscana is truly a one-of-a-kind community. With 512 acres and only 127 homesites, homeowners have a level of space and privacy that is becoming increasingly difficult to find,” said Dr. Hasbini. “The half-acre to 1-acre homesites, combined with the natural beauty of the community, have made Lake Toscana a very special place to build a home. With only four homesites remaining, we’re proud to see the vision for this community come to life and excited to welcome its final homeowners.”

“Each of the remaining homesites offers a unique, private view. All without backyard neighbors,” said Rob Hall, a sales associate with Sunrise Homes in Lake Toscana.

The community, developed in phases over several years, has drawn buyers looking for oversized lots and access to preserved landscapes. Hall said these last sites continue that theme, providing wide-ranging views and a sense of seclusion that were established in earlier phases.

Sunrise Homes is also offering buyers a sizable incentive that Hall described as especially valuable for those wanting to personalize their new build.

“This incentive may apply to any upgrades at our design center,” he said, referring to a $50,000 credit often used toward flooring, cabinetry, countertops, fixtures and other high-end finishes.

Hall said the environmental setting plays a key role in how Sunrise Homes approaches its layouts.

“We build open, spacious designs featuring large windows that capture natural light and offer views of the peaceful surroundings,” he said.

For buyers looking to build from the ground up, Sunrise Homes provides a handson design experience.

“Sunrise Homes offers the experience of customizing your design features independently (not ‘packages’ like other builders),” said Hall. “We allow some structural changes such as larger garages, wall extensions and door/window openings, depending on the buyer’s needs.”

He added that the overall timeline is straightforward.

“The process takes approximately 11 months from the purchase agreement to move-in,” said Hall.

For more information, visit www.sunrisehomescorp.com. You can visit the model home at 5333 Lake Venice Dr. in Wimauma or call 813-934-2206.