State Rep. Danny Alvarez, Michael Owen and Lennard High School JROTC leadership recognized three JROTC cadets for their extraordinary courage, quick thinking and lifesaving actions after encountering a fellow student critically injured near Lennard High School.

Three cadets, Tyler Grooms and siblings Max and Tess Britton, sprang into action in August after witnessing a fellow student in need of immediate medical assistance.

Max and Grooms quickly began providing first aid, using a belt as an improvised tourniquet to help control severe bleeding. Tess called 911 and ran to Lennard High School’s administrative office to get additional help.

The cadets remained with the injured student until first responders arrived, working together and remaining composed under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.

“These three young leaders saw someone in desperate need of help, and they didn’t hesitate. They acted,” Alvarez said. “Max, Tess and Tyler showed courage, compassion and leadership well beyond their years. Their actions helped save a life, and they should make every parent, teacher and member of this community incredibly proud.”

The cadets were recognized Thursday during a news conference in Lennard High School’s JROTC classroom, where speakers also highlighted the role JROTC instructors play in preparing students to lead, serve and respond when their communities need them.

Grooms said, “My scouts and JROTC first aid training came into action when we saw the bleeding.”

“What happened that day demonstrates the tremendous character being developed in young people right here in our community,” Owen said. “These cadets relied on one another, kept their composure and put someone else’s well-being ahead of their own. That is service. That is leadership. And that is exactly why programs like JROTC and the instructors behind them are so valuable.”

Lennard High School’s JROTC program emphasizes leadership, teamwork, responsibility and service, preparing cadets to carry those principles beyond the classroom.

The cadets’ actions exemplify the Army values at the heart of JROTC, including duty, respect, selfless service, honor and personal courage.

“What these cadets did is a reminder that leadership isn’t just about wearing a uniform or holding a title,” Alvarez said. “Leadership is recognizing when someone needs you and having the courage to step forward. These three stepped forward, and a young man is alive today because people were willing to act.”

The mother of the injured student sent a letter to Britton and Grooms and thanked them for their life-saving actions. The student is home and recovering.