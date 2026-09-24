Beginning as early as 7 a.m., on Monday, October 5, North Moon Avenue will be closed to through traffic and pedestrian traffic between Victoria Street and Brandon Boulevard for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. Open-trench construction will begin at Victoria Street and progress south toward Brandon Boulevard in phases.

North Moon Avenue will remain open to local traffic only between Victoria Street and the construction zone at Brandon Boulevard. Tunneling operations at North Moon Avenue and Brandon Boulevard will continue through mid-November.

Both north and southbound sidewalks along North Moon Avenue will be closed in this area.

Over the next month, local traffic should access North Moon Avenue from Morgan Street. Local access will change as construction progresses southward, but access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Construction along North Moon Avenue is expected to continue through late December, weather permitting.

Motorists should detour using North Knights Avenue, Victoria Street, North Parsons Avenue and Brandon Boulevard.

Sidewalk detour information:

North Moon Avenue: Sidewalks will be closed within the active construction zones. Pedestrians traveling north and southbound may detour using North Kings Avenue, North Knights Avenue and North Parsons Avenue.

Brandon High School: Students walking or biking to Brandon High School from east of North Moon Avenue should continue to follow the posted sidewalk detour signs south to West Sadie Street, north on North Kings Avenue and west on Victoria Street to access the school.

Crosswalks may be temporarily detoured. As construction progresses south on North Moon Avenue, temporary crosswalk closures may be necessary. Detour updates will be posted as construction progresses.

Once construction is complete on Victoria Street and moves onto North Moon Avenue, crews anticipate reopening the sidewalk along Victoria Street.

Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.