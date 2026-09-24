Freedom Power Celebrates Five Years Of Home Energy Solutions

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) recently celebrated Freedom Power’s five-year anniversary serving the Brandon and Greater Tampa Bay area with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Freedom Power is a whole-home energy provider specializing in solar power, battery storage and Generac whole-home backup generators. Backed by nearly two decades of industry experience, the company works with homeowners to provide energy solutions designed to reduce energy costs and increase reliability during power outages. Freedom Power also offers financing options, including qualifying zero-down solar solutions, as well as long-term customer support.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Relocates To New Location

Fred Astaire Dance Studios – Brandon has relocated to a new, beautiful location at 1072 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, in the same plaza. Enjoy a new dance floor and the same fun atmosphere everyone knows and loves. Come celebrate almost 16 years of sharing the joy of dance with Brandon and the surrounding communities with a special open house event featuring Tony Dovolani from Dancing with the Stars. There will be food and drinks, free group classes, professional performances and lots of social dancing. Life is better when you dance at Fred Astaire Dance Studios!

Visit its website at www.fredastaire.com/brandon to find out more about the dance classes offered.

Hillsborough College Career Resource Center To Host Fall Job Fairs

Hillsborough College’s (HC) Career Resource Center will be hosting two job fair events on Wednesday, October 14, and Wednesday, November 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Dale Mabry Campus Quad, located at 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd. in Tampa. These events are free and open to the public.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with hiring managers from Busch Gardens, Child Care Careers, Florida Department of Transportation, Hillsborough County Schools, Kelly Education, Protential Sports and other employers, with additional participants to be confirmed.

For more information about the events, HC students can log in to Handshake using their HawkMail account at https://app.joinhandshake.com/. Members of the public can use their personal email addresses to create an account and access event information.

The Dale Mabry Campus Career Resource Center can also be contacted directly via email at dmcareer@hccfl.edu or phone at 813-253-7310.

Visit www.hcfl.edu for more information.

Kingdom Pet Hospital Celebrates One Year With Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) recently joined chamber members, community leaders, clients, friends and supporters to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Kingdom Pet Hospital with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed those in attendance and introduced Kingdom Pet Hospital owners Dr. Jenese Williams and Michael Williams, who shared the story behind the locally owned veterinary hospital and their commitment to providing compassionate, personalized veterinary care to pets and families throughout Riverview, Brandon, Gibsonton and surrounding communities.

Founded by Dr. Williams, Kingdom Pet Hospital was created with a mission to provide exceptional veterinary medicine in a welcoming environment where pets and the people who love them are treated like family.

Kingdom Pet Hospital provides comprehensive veterinary services, including wellness and preventive medicine, sick-pet care, surgery, dentistry, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, hospitalization and in-home veterinary care. The hospital is committed to developing lasting relationships with local families and supporting the community it serves.

The hospital is located at 9740 Bayard Brook Court in Gibsonton. Visit https://kingdompethospital.com/.