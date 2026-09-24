For two local mothers, Tuesday marked a milestone that has been years in the making. With family, friends, volunteers and community partners by their side, the Wilson and Dodson families received the keys to their new homes at Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s Windhorst Commons neighborhood in Brandon.

Vanscena Wilson’s home was made possible through the support of Strategic Property Partners (SPP), while the Dodson family’s house next door was built through Habitat’s annual CEO Build, which brought together more than 75 Tampa Bay CEOs, executives and business leaders who stepped away from their offices and onto the construction site earlier this year.

“Welcoming these single mothers into their new homes is what makes this work so rewarding. We are grateful to SPP, our CEO Build participants, and everyone who came together to celebrate this special day,” said Tina Forcier, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough. “Seeing their hard work and hope become a place they can call home is what affordable homeownership is all about.”

For Wilson, the dedication is a major turning point for her family. She and her 7-year-old daughter, who is autistic, had been sharing a bed in their one-bedroom apartment, and their new home will provide the space, stability, and independence they need.

“Rent is so high, and it can feel like you’re putting money toward something that will never belong to you,” Wilson said. “Now my daughter and I have a permanent place that’s ours. I’m so thankful to SPP and all the volunteers who believed in us. This is a dream come true.”





The day is doubly meaningful for SPP. In addition to funding Wilson’s home, the company is also a top sponsor of Habitat’s CEO Build.

“As developers, we spend a lot of time thinking about what it means to create places where people can put down roots and build their lives,” said Josh Taube, CEO of Strategic Property Partners. “Our partnership with Habitat of Tampa Bay Hillsborough gives us an opportunity to have a very personal impact. Housing is a critical building block of a strong community, and we’re proud to play a role in creating stable homes where families can create memories, grow together and build their futures.”

The annual CEO Build brings Tampa Bay’s business community together around one of the region’s most pressing challenges: the need for safe, affordable housing.

“It’s powerful to see business leaders roll up their sleeves and work as a team to build homes for families in need of affordable housing,” said John Beacham, CEO of Toorak Capital Partners. “The CEO Build is a great reminder that we can all do something to help our community and give families the opportunity to experience the security and pride that come with owning your own home.”

Habitat homeowners also contribute sweat equity, putting in hundreds of hours helping build their homes and making an investment in their future. The two homes are part of Windhorst Commons, Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough’s 23-home neighborhood in Brandon, featuring hurricane-resilient construction. The remaining homes in the community are expected to be completed by early 2027.

About Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay

Hillsborough Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough builds and renovates homes in partnership with people in need of decent, affordable housing and has worked with local homeowners and the community on more than 650 homes since 1987. Habitat affiliates around the world have helped more than 62 million people build or improve the places they call home.

For more information, visit the website at www.habitathillsborough.org.