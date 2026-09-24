For more than a century, women have been at the heart of the Italian Club of Tampa. Through their leadership, dedication, volunteerism and unwavering commitment to preserving Italian culture and traditions, generations of women have helped shape their organization, strengthen their community and ensure that their heritage continues to thrive.

From organizing social gatherings and cultural programs to supporting charitable initiatives, educational opportunities and countless club events, the contributions of women have left an enduring mark on the Italian Club’s history. Their efforts have helped create the vibrant, welcoming organization many know today.

“Le Donne Italiane was created to continue that proud legacy,” said Le Donne Italiane’s chair, Barbara Auteri. “Our mission is to unite, engage and empower women through a shared passion for Italian traditions and heritage while supporting the cultural and historic preservation efforts of the Italian Club of Tampa.”

Inspired by the generations of women who have dedicated their time, talents and passion to the Italian Club, including the many women who served through the Ladies Auxiliary, Le Donne Italiane seeks to honor the past while creating new opportunities for women to engage, lead, serve and build lasting friendships for generations to come.

“Today, the Italian Club of Tampa proudly continues this tradition through Le Donne Italiane, our official women’s program dedicated to friendship, culture, leadership, service and community engagement,” Auteri said. “Le Donne Italiane provides women with meaningful opportunities to connect, grow, celebrate their Italian heritage and contribute to the continued cultural and historic preservation efforts of the Italian Club of Tampa. The program welcomes women of all ages and backgrounds who share a passion for Italian traditions, community involvement and preserving the values that have defined our club for more than 100 years.”

Le Donne Italiane’s debut event will be held at The Italian Club on Friday, October 2. The Pink Party, a fundraiser benefiting Moffitt Cancer Center, will bring members of the organization and the wider community together for an evening centered on connection, celebration and support for those affected by breast cancer.

If you would like to learn more about Le Donne Italiane or if you’d like to get tickets for the Pink Party, they are $45 for club members and $55 for the general public, you can visit the Italian Club’s website at https://italian-club.org or call 813-248-3316. The club is located at 1731 E. Seventh Ave. in Ybor City.