The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) invites the community and local businesses to come together for one of the chamber’s largest and most anticipated community events of the year: TOTS – Trick or Treat Street, presented by Hess Orthodontics of Riverview, on Saturday, October 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Trick or Treat Street brings local families, businesses and community organizations together for an evening of Halloween fun in a safe, festive and family-friendly environment. Families are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best, bring their candy bags and enjoy an evening packed with activities for all ages.

This year’s event will feature the popular Trick or Treat Trail, a costume contest, inflatables, foam party, food trucks, sensory area and plenty of Halloween entertainment. Guests will also have the opportunity to see the popular pirate ship of the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders, adding even more adventure to the evening.

BRCC has also made significant changes to the event entrance process for 2026. Following the long entrance line experienced last year, the Chamber has redesigned the entry process to eliminate the wait and allow attendees to enter without standing in a long admission line, giving families more time to enjoy the festivities.

Trick or Treat Street isn’t just a community celebration — it is also a unique opportunity for businesses to meet local families face-to-face, increase their visibility and demonstrate their commitment to the Brandon and Riverview communities.

Businesses can reserve a booth along the Trick or Treat Trail, decorate their space, dress in costume, distribute candy and promotional materials and introduce their products and services to families from throughout the area.

BRCC is also welcoming food trucks, craft vendors, community organizations and volunteers to participate. Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses looking for additional visibility before and during the event.

For more details or to get involved, contact the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce at 813-234-5944.