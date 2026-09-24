Close your eyes for a moment and imagine Brandon on September 15, 1890.

There is no Brandon Boulevard. No traffic. No shopping centers. No rows of houses stretching for miles.

Instead, there are pine trees swaying in the Florida breeze, dirt roads winding through the countryside, citrus groves beginning to flourish and the sounds of wagons, farm animals and the occasional train breaking the quiet.

Brandon was a much different place then, a small community of roughly 450 people, many of whom were farmers and pioneers building lives from the land.

And on this particular September day, something happened that may have seemed small at the time but was actually a significant moment in the story of our community.

Brandon received its first United States Post Office.

It was located in the home of Victoria Brandon, widow of pioneer John Brandon, whose name would ultimately become synonymous with the community we know today. Victoria served as the first postmaster.

Imagine what that little post office must have meant.

A letter from a loved one could carry news from miles away. A newspaper could bring word of a changing world. Neighbors could gather, exchange stories and perhaps linger for a moment before returning to their farms and families.

The railroad had begun connecting this young community with the outside world, and the area around what is now Victoria Street and Moon Avenue was becoming the heart of Brandon. Nearby were the railroad depot, Galvin’s General Store and a citrus packing house.

There was no way those early residents could have known what Brandon would become.

They could not have imagined six-lane roads, towering buildings, shopping centers or hundreds of thousands of neighbors.

But they were laying the foundation for all of it.

So each September 15, perhaps we should pause and remember that Brandon’s story didn’t begin with the bustling community we see today.

It began quietly, with pioneers, dirt roads, citrus trees, a railroad, a determined woman named Victoria Brandon and a small post office that connected a young community to the world.

That is the history worth preserving! If you would like to get involved.