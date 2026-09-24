Bonnet Springs Park (BSP), located at 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd. in Lakeland, invites locals and visitors to celebrate the season with three signature events featuring live entertainment, cultural experiences, regional cuisine and holiday traditions. Beginning with the vibrant Hispanic Heritage celebration Bienvenido a BSP; continuing with the park’s premier culinary event, Central Florida Food Fest; and concluding with more than two weeks of holiday festivities during Light Up BSP, the park’s fall and holiday lineup offers unforgettable ways for the community to gather, connect and celebrate.

“We are finishing the year strong with an incredible lineup of seasonal experiences,” said Kirsten Hein, vice president of engagement. “Whether we are honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, uplifting our culinary scene at the Central Florida Food Fest or taking in the magic of Light Up BSP, these annual events have become cherished traditions for families across our region. We are thrilled to continue bringing our community together in thoughtful, intentional ways, surrounded by the natural beauty of the park.”

Bienvenido a BSP

Saturday, October 10 | 3-9 p.m., Allen & Company Family Lawn

The season begins with Bienvenido a BSP, Bonnet Springs Park’s free Hispanic Heritage celebration honoring the vibrant flavors, colors, rhythms and traditions of Hispanic and Latino cultures.

Headlining the evening will be Los Potritos, featuring renowned percussionist and tripandero creator Daniel Díaz and percussionist and vocalist Jafet Murguia. Díaz has collaborated with artists including Residente, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny, while Murguia is known for his longstanding musical partnership with Díaz and his work within the Puerto Rican music scene. Also taking the stage will be PJ Kids, a Latin children’s music family band formed by the Latin Grammy-nominated duo Periko & Jessi León alongside their 5-year-old drummer son, Milo.

The entertainment lineup also includes Son Curramba, Izis La Enfermera, Capullitos de Alelí, Mariachi Las Aztecas and DJ Lanz & Dimelotony.

Guests can explore an artisan market featuring local makers and small businesses, enjoy authentic cuisine from a diverse collection of food vendors and participate in hands-on cultural activities, including sugar skull mask-making presented by Latinas Profesionales in Action and hojalata tin art.

Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. Details on this and all park events are available at https://bonnetspringspark.com/.