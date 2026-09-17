Brandon-area residents looking for employment opportunities, career advancement or a fresh start in the workforce will have an opportunity to connect directly with local employers at an upcoming community job fair.

New Hope Church, Better Together and ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) are partnering to host A Better Job Fair on Tuesday, October 20, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at New Hope Church, located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

The free event is designed to connect local job seekers with employers who are actively hiring while also providing resources to help individuals overcome barriers to employment and build long-term financial stability.

Attendees will be able to meet with local employers, learn about available positions and career opportunities, participate in on-the-spot interviews and connect with employment resources and other community services.

The job fair is open to individuals seeking full-time or part-time employment, those interested in advancing their careers and people looking to reenter the workforce.

“Employment is a key step toward long-term stability, and we are committed to helping our neighbors overcome barriers and connect with opportunities that can change their lives,” said Dianne Horncastle, director of Opportunity at ECHO. “This partnership allows us to bring employers and job seekers together in one place, creating meaningful connections and helping individuals take the next step toward achieving their goals.”

Better Together has partnered with communities across the country to help connect employers with dedicated job seekers and create pathways toward employment and economic stability.

Organizers said the Brandon event is intended to provide more than an opportunity to submit a resume. By bringing businesses and job seekers together in one location, the event will allow attendees to have direct conversations with employers, learn about potential career paths and take advantage of available workforce resources.

Local employers also are encouraged to participate in the event and meet qualified candidates from the community.

For more information about A Better Job Fair, visit Better Together’s New Hope job fair page at https://bettertogetherus.org/newhope or text “JOBS” to 844-987-3949.