Families visiting Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City now have a new reason to play, climb and explore.

The new playground at the popular Hillsborough County conservation park is officially open, offering children of all abilities a colorful and accessible place to enjoy the outdoors. The playground is part of a larger $900,000 park improvement project designed to enhance recreation opportunities while complementing the park’s natural setting.

Located at 6140 Turkey Creek Rd. in Plant City, the playground features soft, synthetic turf; a rope-safe merry-go-round; and multilevel, ADA-inclusive climbing structures and slides. The design gives children opportunities to climb, move and play while providing accessible features for a wider range of ages and abilities.

The improvements are part of Hillsborough County’s ongoing investment in Edward Medard Conservation Park, which surrounds a 700-acre reservoir and is one of the county’s premier destinations for outdoor recreation.

Additional improvements include renovated bathrooms and a new volleyball court.

A musical walkway featuring a variety of outdoor instruments along a concrete path is also expected to be completed later this year, adding another interactive element for families visiting the park.

The playground provides a new activity for families enjoying the park’s many existing attractions. Edward Medard features more than 3 miles of trails, a boardwalk and an observation tower overlooking the reservoir, fishing, kayaking and canoeing opportunities, an 18-hole disc golf course and two sand volleyball courts.

Children can also explore Sacred Hills, a nature play area designed to encourage climbing and outdoor discovery.

The park’s natural surroundings provide plenty of opportunities to spot Florida wildlife, including birds, turtles, alligators and deer. Canoes and kayaks are available for rent, and the campground offers RV and tent camping for those wanting to extend their visit.

Edward Medard Conservation Park is open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is $2 per vehicle.

With the new playground now open and additional improvements on the way, families can enjoy even more ways to make Edward Medard a destination for outdoor adventure.