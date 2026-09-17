Hope for Her is a safe place where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives.

As a Brandon nonprofit founded by women who’ve endured serious life challenges, Hope for Her knows firsthand that healing happens from within. This is why it works one-on-one with women to help restore their confidence and self-worth, remove barriers to safety and survival and rebuild critical life skills to thrive.

Hope for Her recently started offering free health and wellness classes on Monday nights at its facility. These classes are designed to encourage, equip and inspire women as they grow in their faith, relationships, health, life skills, and personal well-being.

“Hope for Her uses a holistic family support model built around five key areas of wellness: spiritual health, emotional and mental health, physical and nutritional health, relational and environmental health and financial health,” said Cheryl Hickman, director of Hope for Her. “Every woman who comes to Hope for Her works alongside a member of our team to develop a personalized plan based on her unique circumstances and goals. The plan identifies immediate needs and goals for today, short-term goals for the next three months and long-term goals that reflect her vision for the future. Each goal connects to one or more of our five areas of wellness. Our Healthy Habits classes are designed to complement this individualized support.”

Each class is rooted in one or more of the five areas and provides practical education, encouragement, resources and tools women can use to grow and make healthy changes in their everyday lives.

“Our goal is not simply to teach a class but to equip women with skills they can carry with them long after the class ends,” Hickman said. “Our classes are free and open to all women in our community. We want Hope for Her to be a welcoming place where women can come to learn, connect, be encouraged and grow.”

The classes have created opportunities for personal growth, practical learning and meaningful connection.

“Women are gaining tools they can apply to different areas of their lives while discovering that they don’t have to grow alone,” Hickman said. “One of the most encouraging outcomes has been the sense of community that develops among the women. They come eager to learn, share experiences, encourage one another and become better versions of themselves. There is something powerful about women creating a safe and supportive environment where everyone has permission to learn and grow.”

Visit www.hopeforherfl.org or call 813-309-3357. Hope for Her is located at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon.