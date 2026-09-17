A Brandon teenager is being recognized for her leadership, community service and commitment to helping others after earning the highest honor available to girl members of American Heritage Girls (AHG).

Lilly Belle Nimmo, 17, has earned the prestigious Stars & Stripes Award, joining the American Heritage Girls Class of 2026 to receive the organization’s highest recognition.

To earn the award, Nimmo completed a rigorous series of requirements. In addition to living out the American Heritage Girls Creed and Oath, she earned the Abigail Adams Level Award and 13 required Stars & Stripes Award Badges. She also held a troop leadership position for at least six months, wrote a Spiritual Walk Essay and AHG resume, received at least three letters of reference and passed a board of review.

A major component of the award was planning, developing and leading a service project requiring more than 100 hours of service.

Nimmo chose to support Hope for Her, a Brandon-based organization that provides a safe and welcoming place for women in need. For her project, she helped create a tranquil and beautiful environment designed to make visitors feel comfortable and supported.

“I had an intention of doing a crisis center project, and during my research, I found Hope for Her,” Nimmo said. “I started volunteering with them in 2024 and continue to volunteer about three hours per week when I can.”

Nimmo assists by sorting donations, organizing items and helping make the center inviting for the women who come through its doors. She credits American Heritage Girls with helping her grow as both a leader and community volunteer.

“American Heritage Girls helped me become a well-rounded leader and gave me lots of experience in community service,” she said.

Nimmo has also served as a troop hostess and event planner and has earned several leadership accolades, including Incubator of the Year in 2024 and 2025 and Winter Debate Champion in 2026. She is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and serves as secretary for the Hillsborough College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

A member of Covenant Grace Baptist Church and American Heritage Girls Troop FL2323, Nimmo is active in the FISH homeschooling co-op and its Performing Arts Club. She also participates in competitive speech and debate and is locally employed.

A high school senior, Nimmo is dual enrolled at Hillsborough College and is pursuing a degree in political science.

Nimmo will be honored during a court of honor ceremony on Saturday, September 26, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hope for Her, located at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon.

She is the daughter of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Caleb Nimmo and Laura Nimmo of Brandon.