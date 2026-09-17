ECHO is inviting community members, business leaders, supporters and neighbors to join its annual Good Morning Gala Fundraising Breakfast on Wednesday, October 14, at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Formerly known as the ECHO Empower Breakfast, this signature fundraising event brings the community together to raise critical funds supporting ECHO’s mission of ending hunger and providing life-stabilizing resources to neighbors in need.

The Good Morning Gala is an opportunity to enjoy breakfast while learning about the people and programs made possible through ECHO’s work and the generosity of its supporters. Every penny raised through the event will directly support ECHO’s vital life-stabilizing programs, helping provide emergency food, clothing, resource navigation, employment opportunities and other resources that help neighbors move toward greater stability.

Navigating Change. Support. Looking Forward.

This year’s Good Morning Gala centers around one message: “Navigating change. Continuing support. Looking forward.”

As ECHO continues to grow and adapt to meet the needs of the community, the organization remains committed to providing critical support to neighbors facing hunger and hardship. The Good Morning Gala offers an opportunity to reflect on the impact of ECHO’s work, recognize the support of the community and look ahead to the future.

The event will bring together individuals, businesses, community leaders and ECHO supporters for a morning centered on generosity, connection and impact. Guests will hear inspiring stories from neighbors who have benefited from ECHO’s programs and learn more about the organization’s impact and vision for the future.

The event will feature: a delicious breakfast in a welcoming setting, inspiring stories from neighbors who have benefited from ECHO’s programs, engaging speakers and updates on ECHO’s impact, information about ECHO’s programs and future goals, opportunities to connect with community members, business leaders and supporters and ways to become more involved in ECHO’s mission.

Businesses and organizations are invited to support the Good Morning Gala through event sponsorship. Sponsorships help provide critical funding for ECHO’s programs while offering businesses an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the local community.

Sponsorship levels include Empowering Sponsor, Leading Sponsor, Sustaining Sponsor, Nourishing Sponsor, Encouraging Sponsor and Friend of ECHO Sponsor. Sponsors receive recognition through event marketing, social media promotion, and onsite visibility among community leaders, supporters and local businesses.

For sponsorship opportunities, to learn more and to RSVP and save your seat, visit www.echofl.org.