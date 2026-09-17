They’re creepy, they’re kooky and this October they’re moving into the James McCabe Theater. The Village Players will present The Addams Family, the delightfully dark musical comedy based on the famously macabre Addams clan, beginning on Friday, October 2, in Valrico.

In this musical twist on the beloved characters, Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a painfully normal family. There is just one problem: her parents don’t know. When Wednesday convinces Gomez to keep the relationship a secret from Morticia, one very uncomfortable dinner brings the Addams and Beineke families together under the same roof. Secrets come out, relationships unravel, ancestors refuse to stay dead and ‘normal’ quickly becomes a matter of opinion.

The Village Players production is directed by Lois Green and features Manny Velez as Gomez Addams, Chelsea Scourtes as Morticia Addams, Gabriella Reece as Wednesday Addams, Abby Mann as Alice Beineke, along with a large cast of familiar Village Players performers and newcomers.

Performances will be held at the historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 5th St. in Valrico.

Evening performances are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17.

Matinee performances are at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 11 and 18.

The Village Players is a community theater organization based at the historic James McCabe Theater in Valrico. Through plays, musicals and educational opportunities, the organization provides a welcoming space for local performers, volunteers and audiences to participate in and enjoy live theater.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for seniors and students and are available now at https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/. For more information, please visit the Village Players’ website.