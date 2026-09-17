ampa Beer Burro began with a simple mission, to bring joy and one-of-a-kind experiences to special occasions through its charming mini burros, along with its beloved mini cow, Tinker Belle, and pony, Dolly Parton.

“Our animals, like Snoop Donk and Martha Stewart, are more than just a fun addition to events; they create meaningful, lasting memories for guests of all ages,” said owner Melissa Karnowski. “Beyond celebrations, we are proud to support our nonprofit, Mini Friends Farm, where we provide opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to connect with animals in a safe, welcoming environment. Every booking helps us continue this meaningful, important work.”

Tampa Beer Burros came to fruition by one phone call saying that a bride’s mom would love a beer burro at their wedding at a local barn venue in Plant City.

“She was so animated and seemed to love mini donkeys as much as I do, and I can’t say no to someone who needs donkeys in their special moment in time. I told her I would figure it out and make that happen for her,” Karnowski said.

Karnowski’s journey into the world of mini animals was a learning process, but when her son, Brandon, showcased his pig at the state fair, it was transformative.

“The pride he exuded while presenting his pig was a beacon, overshadowing his ASD diagnosis and highlighting his unique talents,” Karnowski said. “Our farm is now home to a variety of rescued animals, each loved and cared for by the entire family. Our sons Tom and Jackson adore the alpacas; Brandon’s favorite is the pony, Dolly Parton; Dylan has a special bond with the barn cats.”





Karnowski herself, of course, has a deep love for her mini donkeys. A beer burro brings a unique and unforgettable touch to your event, offering a fun and interactive experience for guests.

“These adorable donkeys are natural conversation starters, adding charm and excitement to any celebration,” Karnowski said. “We can’t decide if kids or adults love them more.”

Karnowski doesn’t like to ask for help or money, but hay, feed, care and getting everything ready for their special friends to visit on field trips takes time and money.

“When God put this beer burro idea on my plate, I ran with it because I didn’t have to ask for money; I got to celebrate with people on their special days, whether it was a wedding, birthday or a special occasion with Snoop Donk and Martha Stewart, and they make me smile every single day,” Karnowski said. “I would take them everywhere with me if I could. Their personalities are huge. When they get booked, we will customize their looks to what the client would like to see. The donkeys can carry in their special baskets drinks, water or party favors.”

To book, visit its website at https://tampabeerburro.com/ or call 813-494-8916. Karnowski is currently booking into 2028, and beer burro packages start at $700.