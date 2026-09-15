The southbound exterior lane of South Kings Avenue from just south of Ronele Drive to Dali Drive will remain closed 24 hours a day from Tuesday through Friday, September 15-18, as South Hillsborough Pipeline crews continue repairs to the concrete barrier wall along the west side of the Buckhorn Creek bridge.

The 24-hour closure will allow concrete formwork to remain in place during the wall replacement. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone and access to Denham Road will be maintained.

Beginning on Saturday, September 19, the lane will reopen nightly when work is completed for the day. The lane closure is expected to remain in place through early October, weather permitting.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.