Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services will conduct aerial applications of Dibrom insecticide to control adult mosquitoes from 8:30 p.m. on Monday, September 14, to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, at the following locations:

Riverview/Bloomingdale

North Boundary: Bloomingdale Avenue.

South Boundary: Alafia River, McMullen Loop.

East Boundary: Lithia Pinecrest Road.

West Boundary: South 78th Street.

FishHawk

North Boundary: Fishhawk Boulevard.

South Boundary: Boyette Road.

East Boundary: Fishhawk Creek (body of water).

West Boundary: Boyette Road.

The mission will be flown by helicopter at an altitude of 150 feet, with an application rate of .66 ounces per acre.

First alternate spray date: Tuesday, September 15.

Second alternate spray date: Wednesday, September 16.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management is urging residents across the County to take action to protect themselves from mosquitoes. Mosquito Management crews are increasing treatments by air and ground because mosquito traps in many neighborhoods are showing dengue fever virus activity in the mosquito populations. The Mosquito Management team has worked closely with Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County for surveillance, education and treatment in the impacted area.

Residents can do their part as well by following the three D’s:

Dress in light-colored, long-sleeved clothing with closed-toed shoes.

Defend using an insect repellent with a CDC-recommended ingredient such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dump or cover standing water.

For information, contact Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services at 813-635-5400.

Residents can sign up to be notified when aerial or ground treatments are occurring in their neighborhood. Hillsborough County also maintains an online resource for residents to view where treatments are occurring.