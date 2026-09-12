Beginning as early as 6 a.m. on Monday, September 14, North Knights and North Moon avenues will be closed at Victoria Street as South Hillsborough Pipeline construction continues eastward.

North Kings Avenue is now open at Victoria Street. Students, faculty and staff at Brandon High School can use Limona Road, Meade Street and North Kings Avenue to access the school. Victoria Street remains closed from just east of North Kings Avenue to North Parsons Avenue.

As a reminder, the sidewalk along Victoria Street within the active construction zone is currently closed. Students walking or biking to Brandon High School from areas east of North Kings Avenue should continue to follow the posted detour signs south to West Sadie Street, north on North Kings Avenue and west on Victoria Street to access the school.

Open-trench construction on Victoria Street will continue eastward Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. over the next few months.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.