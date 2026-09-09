Greater SouthShore Chamber Of Commerce Launches New Headquarters

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce officially launched its brand-new headquarters, the SS SouthShore, with a festive rope-cutting ceremony that drew a packed crowd of members, community leaders and supporters.

Guests toured every ‘deck,’ took part in a sea-shanty scavenger hunt and enjoyed food and fellowship as the celebration ran from bow to stern. Demand was so strong that overflow parking was needed.

“What a day! We officially set sail with a huge rope-cutting for the brand-new SS SouthShore,” the chamber shared. “Thank you to everyone who came aboard and helped us make waves. Here’s to fair winds and following seas for the Greater SouthShore Chamber!”

The new space marks an exciting chapter for the organization as it continues serving businesses across SouthShore and South Hillsborough County.

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is located at 226 W. College Ave. in Ruskin. To contact the chamber, call 813-645-1366. For additional information, visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org.

ECHO Named Gold Winner For Non-Profit Organization

ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) is proud to announce that it has been named a Gold Winner for Non-Profit Organization in the 2026 Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best awards.

This recognition celebrates organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area that stand out for their service, impact and commitment to the communities they serve. Being selected as a Gold Winner is a tremendous honor for ECHO and reflects the dedication of its staff, volunteers, donors and community partners.

“This recognition is a reflection of our entire ECHO family,” said Iris S. Thurman, CEO of ECHO. “Our staff, volunteers, donors and community partners make it possible for us to continue showing up for our neighbors. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports our mission and helped make this recognition possible.”

Retire With Confidence

Learn how to maximize your retirement with tax-efficient strategies at the Payant Wealth weekly seminar. The seminar is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and covers a variety of strategies, including how Roth conversions and tax-efficient investing may help reduce taxes over time, creating a sustainable retirement cash flow plan and what the number one threat to retirement security is and an approach to help address it.

The seminar is held at the Payant Financial Center, located at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center. Please call 813-633-7333 to reserve your spot, as seating is limited.





Fitness Forge Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Fitness Forge is a local gym which offers semiprivate personal training that conducts customized workouts for each individual’s goals and expectations. Local owners Brett Daven and Taylor Green have created a fun yet productive community that strives for success both externally and internally.

Fitness Forge celebrated joining the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting at the gym, which is located at 13456 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at www.fitnessforge2025.com or call 813-654-1313 for more information.

Council Growers Farmers Market

Join Council Growers on Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its garden center for a market focused on what farmers markets are all about. You will find local produce, chicken and eggs, seafood, sourdough, local honey, microg r e e n s , jams, pickles, coffee and more, all surrounded by our working sod farm and nursery. Come enjoy the farm. Walk the nursery. Meet local vendors. Take home something good.

The Council Growers Garden Center is located at 3226 24th St. SE in Ruskin.