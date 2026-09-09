Families in the Apollo Beach area will soon have a new opportunity to connect, build skills and enjoy the sport of tennis through an inclusive program designed for children and teens with autism.

Experienced Autism Alliance (EAA) is partnering with ACEing Autism to bring weekly tennis clinics to Apollo Beach Racquet Club this fall. The six-week program will take place on Saturdays from Saturday, October 10, through Saturday, November 14, and is designed to provide participants with a welcoming environment where they can learn tennis skills, participate in games and build confidence.

Clinics will be divided by age. Children ages 5-13 will participate from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., while participants ages 14 and older will have a clinic from 12 Noon-1 p.m. The program will be held at Apollo Beach Racquet Club, located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach.

The program costs $120, with an early-bird discount available for families who register by Thursday, September 10. The code, Early30, provides $30 off the registration fee.

ACEing Autism also offers scholarship opportunities to help make its programs accessible to families regardless of financial circumstances. Funding options include Self-Determination Funding or Scholarship Accounts and the ACEing Autism Scholarship.

Founded in 2008 in Boston, ACEing Autism has grown into a nationwide program serving more than 6,000 children with autism at approximately 200 locations. Its programs are tailored to the individual needs of each participant and use tennis as a way to promote connection, confidence and community.

The Apollo Beach program will also provide opportunities for community members to volunteer. Volunteers will help teach tennis skills, lead games and encourage participants. No previous tennis or autism experience is required, and training will be provided.

Volunteers can participate alongside friends, gain leadership and teamwork experience and make a difference in the lives of local children and teens.

Families interested in registering for the Apollo Beach program can learn more about ACEing Autism and available scholarship opportunities at https://aceingautism.org/.

Questions about the Apollo Beach program can also be directed to apollobeach@aceingautism.org.