I love supporting local businesses, and there is something especially exciting about an event that gives our community a reason to get out, try something new and celebrate the incredible businesses right in our own backyard.

That is exactly what is happening with the first-ever Winthrop Restaurant Week, coming September 17-27.

For 11 days, Winthrop will be filled with opportunities to enjoy special Restaurant Week menus, discover new favorite dishes and support locally owned restaurants that help make Riverview such a wonderful place to live.

Participating restaurants include Acropolis Greek Taverna, CALI, Cappy’s Pizzeria, Donovan’s Meatery, Himes Breakfast House, Longshots Sports Bar & Lounge, The Patio at Winthrop Liquors and Tutto Tavola.

As someone who is always looking for ways to encourage people to shop, dine and experience local, I am particularly excited about what Riverview Fun and Events is doing alongside Restaurant Week.

We are celebrating with more than $1,000 in giveaways from local restaurants and businesses. That includes gift cards, shopping packages, beauty and self-care prizes and some very generous $100 and $200 gift cards.

We have teamed up with businesses, including CALI, Donovan’s Meatery, Acropolis Greek Taverna, Himes Breakfast House, Tutto Tavola, Cappy’s, Longshots, Foil & Hue Salon, Mainstream Boutique and more. Giveaways will be revealed leading up to Restaurant Week, with prizes being awarded throughout September 17-27.

But honestly, the giveaways are just the bonus.

The real prize is having an opportunity to experience the restaurants, entrepreneurs and small businesses that make Winthrop and Riverview special.

So mark your calendar, gather your friends and family, and make plans to dine local. And be sure to follow Riverview Fun and Events so you don’t miss the giveaway announcements.

I’ll see you in Winthrop!