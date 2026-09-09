Bloomingdale Garage Sales

All of Bloomingdale East and West neighborhoods are holding their annual garage sales on Saturday September 12, starting at 8 a.m. There will be road signs to specific individual homes posted throughout Bloomingdale. Many addresses for participating homes will be listed on the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association Facebook page.

SCCUMC Health And Wellness Day

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s annual Health and Wellness Day will be on Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bay Care Community Health is offering glucose, A1, blood pressure screenings, BMI and flu shots. Gannon University will be offering physical, occupational and speech pathology screenings. Moffitt will have its mobile units there, offering lung and mole screenings, as well as head and neck screenings. And last, but not least, Sertoma Hearing will be there to offer hearing screenings.

Visit the church campus at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center to take advantage of speaking directly to health care representatives and to take advantage of these services.

The Riverview Lions Club

The Riverview Lions Club chartered its new club on May 7. Since then, it has been busy in the community. It participated in the back-to-school event at the Hillsborough Fairgrounds and did vision screening for 123 children, and members of the club were certified to do diabetic screenings. It also volunteered at ECHO’s Stamp Out Hunger event.

The new meeting place is Riverview United Methodist Church, located at 8002 U.S. 301 in Riverview. The club meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 12 Noon in its library, and everyone is welcome.

American Legion Post 246 Meeting

The next meeting of the Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 will be held on Friday, September 18, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3 of the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. The guest speaker this month will be Connie White. She is a 20-year Army veteran who serves as a co-chair member of Women Veterans Monument. The monument, to be built at Hillsborough County Veterans Park, will honor military women, past and present.

As usual, coffee and donuts will be available at the 9 a.m. social time. All veterans, spouses and veterans’ caregivers are welcome. For more information, call Paul Wheat at 813-391-7309 or email at pawheatjr@aol.com.

St. Stephen’s Bingo Night

Come to bingo on Tuesday, September 22, in the St. Stephen Family Life Center, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Bingo (18-plus) is $20 per person, and there will be a concession stand with food, drinks and dessert available for purchase. Bring a packaged food item or a PB&J and receive an additional jackpot game for free.