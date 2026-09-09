The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) joined community leaders, local organizations, students and guests to celebrate the grand opening of Chick-fil-A Balm Road with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 19. The celebration marked the opening of the new restaurant and provided an opportunity to welcome Chick-fil-A Balm Road and its team to the Brandon-Riverview business community.

The ceremony began with a patriotic flag-raising ceremony and national anthem, with participation from the Jule F. Sumner High School Stingray Battalion Honor Guard, Orchestra and JROTC. Guests were welcomed by Joseph Martinez, who shared information about Chick-fil-A’s history and mission before introducing operator Lorena Kurtjian Hernandez. Hernandez spoke about her vision for the new Balm Road restaurant and its commitment to serving and becoming an active part of the surrounding community.

The program also included a special Feeding America check presentation, reinforcing Chick-fil-A’s commitment to supporting communities and helping address hunger.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed Chick-fil-A Balm Road to the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce and the local business community. Aaron congratulated Hernandez and her team on the opening and wished them continued growth and success as they begin serving the Balm Road area. Adding to the celebration, BRCC Ambassador and Honorary Mayor Abraham ‘Abe’ Agosto presented a special proclamation officially declaring August 19, 2026, as Chick-fil-A Balm Road Day.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Chick-fil-A Balm Road, Hernandez and the entire Chick-fil-A team on this exciting milestone and looks forward to their continued involvement and positive impact throughout the community.