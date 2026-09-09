This November, 12 local dancers ages 13-18 from Ruby Dance Center (RDC) in Riverview will travel to La Paz, Bolivia, for an international cultural exchange through dance. In Bolivia, the dancers will serve as dance ambassadors representing the United States, performing at the oldest theater in South America, Teatro Municipal Alberto Saavedra Pérez. There, they will dance in partnership with Bolivian dancers from Centro Artistico Pereyra (CAP).

“I am most excited about getting to travel to a different country and share something I am so passionate about. I can’t wait to dance in Bolivia, meet new people, and experience a different culture,” said the youngest dancer of the group, Lacie Sharp.

Ruby Dance Center was founded by Executive Director Claudia Ruby. This dance organization has provided opportunities for young dancers to train and showcase their talents both nationally and internationally.

The Bolivia production will be brought to life by Dr. Melanie Anastacia Van Allen. Her vision is to “unite American and Bolivian dancers on one stage while celebrating the distinct cultures, traditions, and experiences they bring with them,” she said.

The dancers first began their training for the showcase in June. Since then, they have been dedicated to learning new choreography. RDC will also bring two guest dancers to Bolivia: Jared Brunson, a dancer with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, New York, and Elisa Ruby, who trained with the National Ballet of Cuba.

“For the 12 Ruby Dance Center dancers, the journey will provide an opportunity to share a piece of American culture with audiences more than 3,000 miles from home. Their performances will include works inspired by New York City-specific artists, Motown and American music and dance, offering Bolivian audiences a glimpse into different aspects of American life and culture. At the same time, the dancers will share the stage with young Bolivian performers, learning from one another and bringing elements of both cultures together in a collaborative production,” said Dr. Van Allen.

Additionally, the dancers will participate in community outreach between CAP and Fundación ALALAY. ALALAY is a Bolivian nonprofit dedicated to protecting and supporting children living in situations of social vulnerability. By connecting with this organization, the RDC dancers will have an opportunity to use dance to support a greater cause.

RDC has a GoFundMe campaign at https://gofund.me/2650de09b to help support this unique experience for its dancers. The donations will help pay for costs such as airfare, costumes, lodging, transportation, production, and other travel expenses.