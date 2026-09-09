Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Get your favorite costume ready and come and collect candies and treats while Magic Kingdom park thrills and chills you with eerie entertainment, delightful attractions and some beloved Disney characters in Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Watch three sinister sisters bewitch and bedazzle in the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, boogie down with friends from Disney Junior shows at Disney Moonlight Melodies and finish the evening watching Disney’s Not-So-Spooky-Spectacular, a wickedly wild fireworks display hosted by Jack Skellington.

This frightfully fun experience runs on select nights through Saturday, October 31. Tickets can be purchased at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/; please review the dress code and costume guidelines before attending.

Howl-O-Scream At Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level, and once you’re in there’s nothing you can do about it. This event is intended for mature audiences and contains adult content; costumes are not allowed.

Tickets can be purchased at https://buschgardenstampa.com/. The event runs on select nights until Saturday, October 31.

Friends Of The Tampa Riverwalk Trick Or Treat

The free Riverwalk Trick or Treat event returns on Saturday, October 24, from 4-9 p.m. Dress up in a costume and then trick-or-treat along the Tampa Riverwalk and enjoy the family-friendly fun activities. There will be over 50 stations to enjoy throughout the route with trick-or-treat bags available from Catanchobee Park, located at 601 Old Water St. in Tampa, while supplies last. There will also be a costume contest at Catanchobee Park at 5 p.m. and a movie on the lawn starting at 7:15 p.m.

Creatures Of The Night At ZooTampa

Join Tampa Bay’s number one family Halloween event, Creatures of the Night, at ZooTampa for a night of eerie family frights. Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy howling outdoor experiences, spooky characters, creepy culinary treats and much more. This year’s event features a colossal adventure, Mesozoic Mayhem.

Tickets are available at https://zootampa.org/.

Haunted Woods Events At Hillsborough River State Park

Are you ready to face your worst nightmare? Haunted Woods at Hillsborough River State Park is where your nightmares become alive. As night falls, the woods come to life and turn into pure terror. Brave the Scare Trail — Beyond the Grave — where the undead are clocking in.

This is recommended for children over 12 years of age and will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Hillsborough River State Park, located at 15402 U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa, on Friday and Saturday, October 16-17. For a more family-friendly event, bring younger children to the Beyond the Grave Kids Trail event, which runs from 3-6 p.m. only. This is a cash-only event.

Tall Tales Of Old Florida

Explore Tampa’s 19th-century living history museum, Cracker Country, by lantern at night in its Tall Tales of Old Florida event. Along the way, storytellers will spin wild yarns about Florida’s unexplained oddities, including skunk apes, misbehaving trains, cow-hunting giants and more. A little bit scary, a little bit funny and always family-friendly. After your tour, enjoy a festive snack and drink, which are included in your admission.

Tall Tales of Old Florida will be held at Cracker Country on the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa, on Saturday, October 24, from 7-10:30 p.m. Visit www.crackercountry.org to purchase your tickets (advance purchase is required) and select the start time of your tour, which will last about an hour. This event is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.

Boo Bash Bingo

Boo Bash Bingo returns to New Hope Church on Thursday, October 29, starting with light bites at 6 p.m., followed by bingo at 6:45 p.m. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume (if you want to) and join Brandon Juniors for a fun night of 10 rounds of bingo, in which you can win your choice from a selection of designer handbags, including Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and more. Along with bingo, there will be raffle baskets, silent auction items and a 50/50 drawing.

Contact treasurebjwc3509@gmail.com.

Annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run Benefiting A Kitten Place

Animal lovers are invited to lace up their sneakers and make a lifesaving difference at the sixth annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run, presented by The Fuddy Fund and benefiting A Kitten Place, a local nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The untimed 5K fun run and 1-mile walk will take place on Saturday, October 24, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood at 3002 Beaver Pond Trail in Valrico. Registration is now open. For more information visit https://akittenplace.org/events/.