The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is inviting the community to support its mission with every meal at some local favorites this September. The Tampa Y has been selected for Community Harvest, a yearly initiative developed by the 1905 Family of Restaurants to support local nonprofit organizations.

Throughout September, guests dining at Columbia, Ulele, Casa Santo Stefano and Cha Cha Coconuts will receive a ballot at lunch and dinner listing participating nonprofits. Guests may select the nonprofit of their choice, and 5 percent of the bill (excluding tax and gratuity) will be donated to that organization.

Since its inception in 1998, the Community Harvest has donated more than $4.8 million to nonprofit organizations throughout Florida.

As a participating nonprofit, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA will be included on ballots distributed during lunch and dinner at any establishment in the 1905 Family of Restaurants – Columbia, Ulele and Casa Santo Stefano in Tampa and Cha Cha Coconuts of Sarasota. Donations are provided by the Gonzmart Family Foundation, at no additional cost to diners.

“Here at the Tampa YMCA, we are truly grateful to the 1905 Family of Restaurants for including us in this year’s Community Harvest. Every vote cast for the YMCA helps support our mission in more ways than one,” said Senior Vice President of Mission Advancement Jody Thorson. “This partnership provides valuable resources that help offset costs for events and donor engagement, allowing us to direct more of our funds toward the programs and initiatives that make a meaningful impact in our community.”

Across 16 centers throughout the Tampa area, the Y serves more than 27,000 children through early learning, after-school programs, child care and summer camp. The Tampa Y also reaches 13,810 children through water safety and drowning prevention initiatives and has provided 262,350 meals to families living in food deserts through the Veggie Van mobile marketplace.

Community members can support the Tampa Y by dining at participating 1905 Family of Restaurants locations and selecting the YMCA on their Community Harvest ballot. The fundraiser runs through Wednesday, September 30.

For more information about the Tampa Y’s mission, please visit the website at www.tampaymca.org.