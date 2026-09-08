Families dining at P.F. Chang’s in Brandon have an opportunity this month to help bring comfort and happiness to children facing hospital stays.

P.F. Chang’s has launched its inaugural Spirit of the Zodiac giving initiative, inspired by the Chinese zodiac. The first campaign, Year of the Fire Horse: Spirit of Strength, will benefit Starlight Children’s Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides programs and experiences for children during medical care.

The Brandon P.F. Chang’s is located at 827 Brandon Town Center Dr. and is participating in the monthlong campaign, which runs through Wednesday, September 30, while supplies last.

At the center of the campaign is Bao, a limited-edition horse plushie inspired by the strength, courage and resilience associated with the Fire Horse. Guests can purchase Bao for $10 during a dine-in visit at participating P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

For every Bao purchased, P.F. Chang’s will donate an identical plushie to Starlight Children’s Foundation for distribution to children through its network of more than 800 children’s hospitals nationwide. The company will donate up to 20,000 plushies through the campaign.

Guests also can support the effort by rounding up their restaurant checks or making an in-restaurant donation of $10 or more to Starlight. The campaign has a goal of raising $500,000 to support Starlight’s work with children and families.

Those who purchase Bao or make an eligible $10 or more donation will receive an offer for a complimentary eligible appetizer with the purchase of an entrée during a future dine-in visit. The offer is valid through Saturday, October 31.

The campaign will extend beyond September. In October, P.F. Chang’s and Starlight representatives will visit hospitals for in-hospital catering and plush deliveries, bringing the Spirit of Strength directly to children and families.

The Bao story also will continue outside the restaurant through a new children’s book written by author Jenny Liao and illustrated by Adriane Tsai. Expected to be published later this month, the digital story follows Bao through themes of courage, kindness, comfort and hope.

Starlight Children’s Foundation provides programs including toy deliveries, hospital gowns, gaming stations and other activities designed to help children feel more comfortable, engaged and connected during medical care.

P.F. Chang’s encourages Brandon-area residents to participate by visiting the local restaurant throughout September and helping Bao deliver a little extra comfort to children during challenging hospital stays.

For more information or to find a P.F. Chang’s location near you, visit www.pfchangs.com/offers/spirit-of-the-zodiac.