The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) joined community leaders, Chamber members, guests and representatives of Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon to celebrate the hotel’s grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The celebration offered attendees an opportunity to tour the new property, enjoy a light lunch, network with members of the local business community and learn more about the hotel and the amenities it brings to the Tampa Bay area.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed those in attendance and thanked the community for coming together to support one of the chamber’s newest members. Aaron then introduced Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon general manager Ian Gallagher, who shared remarks about Drury Hotels and the company’s newest Florida location.





Opened on May 28, Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon marks an important milestone for the company as the first Drury Plaza Hotel in the Tampa Bay area and Drury’s seventh hotel in Florida. Conveniently located off I-75, the hotel provides easy access to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Port Tampa Bay, Brandon Exchange and many of the region’s popular attractions and destinations, including Busch Gardens, the Tampa Riverwalk, Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa Convention Center.

The new hotel features 210 guest rooms and suites and a variety of amenities for business and leisure travelers. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot breakfast, Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback, free WiFi and parking, an outdoor pool and spa, fitness and business centers and on-site dining at The Kitchen + Bar.





Following the official cutting of the ribbon, Aaron presented a special proclamation on behalf of the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, officially declaring August 20, 2026, ‘Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon Day’ in recognition of the hotel’s grand opening and investment in the local community.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Gallagher and the entire Drury Plaza Hotel Tampa Brandon team on this exciting milestone and welcomes them to the Brandon Riverview business community.