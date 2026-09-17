As Tampa Theatre prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday next month, a new book by the late Tampa historian and author Andrew T. Huse chronicles the theater’s complete story for the first time and examines the history of Tampa itself through the lens of the majestic movie palace. Tampa Theatre: A Century of Stories, published by University Press of Florida, will be released on Tuesday, September 22. The book retails for $30 and is now available for preorder through Tampa Theatre’s website. Copies also will be available for purchase at Tampa Theatre’s 100th birthday celebration on Tuesday, October 15.

The 272-page hardcover volume traces the theater’s history from its opening in 1926 through decades of changing tastes, changing technology and a changing movie industry, including the dark period 50 years ago when Tampa Theatre faced the very real possibility of disappearing completely. Huse’s narrative follows the preservation efforts that gave the theater new life in the 1970s and brings the story forward to the present, where the restored landmark stands proudly as a nonprofit film and cultural center in the heart of downtown.

Along the way, Huse explores the building’s elaborate, ‘atmospheric’ design and the work of architect John Eberson, whose exotic, Mediterranean-inspired interior still draws gasps of awe from first-time visitors today. He also introduces readers to the people who have made the theater what it is, including many whose names never appeared on the marquee.

Huse conducted dozens of interviews with people who worked and volunteered behind the scenes over the years, including ushers, organists, moviemakers and managers.

Huse was particularly well suited to frame this epic story in such human terms. A longtime Tampa historian and former curator of Florida Studies at University of South Florida Libraries, he wrote extensively about the people, places and peculiarities that make Tampa Tampa. His books include The Columbia Restaurant: Celebrating a Century of History, Culture, and Cuisine; From Saloons to Steak Houses: A History of Tampa; and The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers. Huse died in 2025, making Tampa Theatre: A Century of Stories his final book.

Two upcoming bookstore events:

Oxford Exchange, located at 420 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 20. The event is presented by Oxford Exchange. Admission is $5, which goes toward your book purchase. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/1998909302533.

Tombolo Books, located at 2153 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21. The event, presented by Tombolo Books, is free and open to the public. RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/1999540858534.

For more information about Tampa Theatre’s Centennial Celebration, visit the website at www.tampatheatre.org.