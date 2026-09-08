A League of Their Own Tampa is a program that allows adults with disabilities to showcase their baseball talents. The program started with a simple idea, to “give them a field where they can shine,” and it has grown into a thriving nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for athletes across the Tampa Bay area.

The league was co-founded in 2022 by Stephenie R. Coonrod, executive director and community outreach coordinator, after witnessing the limited opportunities for adults with disabilities. She wanted to create an environment that not only allows adults with disabilities to play baseball but also honors their abilities, personalities and joy. Alongside her, Dennis Mueller and Jess Coonrod initially helped make this dream a reality for the Tampa community.

“Our main goal is to make adults with disabilities a priority in every community we reach. We want to create safe, uplifting spaces where they can stay active, build friendships, gain confidence and play baseball their way — without fear of judgment, exclusion or financial barriers,” said Stephenie.

The league has two seasonal programs: the Tampa Fall League running from November to February and the Riverview Spring League running from April to June. During the season, athletes play modified baseball tailored to their abilities. Each athlete has the opportunity to showcase their talents and be celebrated. In addition, the league is committed to ensuring no athlete is ever turned away due to financial hardship.

“My favorite part is watching our athletes transform. You see them walk onto the field shy, nervous or unsure — and by the end of the season, they’re laughing, high‑fiving, leading cheers and showing pride in who they are. The joy on their faces, the friendships they build, and the confidence they gain remind me every single game why this league matters. It’s not just baseball. It’s a feeling of belonging,” said Stephenie.

This organization is fully operated by volunteers and the league appreciates the generosity of the community. Additionally, community sponsors can support an entire team with a $250 contribution, which includes uniforms, equipment, field rentals and game day needs.

To learn more about the program, visit A League of Their Own Tampa’s website, www.alototampa.org.