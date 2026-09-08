Beginning as early as Monday, September 14, crews will clear shrubs and trees from the temporary and permanent construction easements on the east side of Boyette Road, north and south of Rhodine Road. Once the area is cleared, the contractor will deliver heavy equipment and supplies to the area and begin work to install the South Hillsborough Pipeline.

The pipeline will be installed beneath Boyette Road via tunnels. The current work includes tunnel shafts north and south of Rhodine Road. Tunneling activities will continue for approximately four to six months until complete. Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

Residents can expect construction noise and activity from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. When driving through the area, there may be brief traffic delays as trucks enter and exit the roadway; however, no long-term road closures are anticipated.

Donneymoor Drive Closed at Boyette Road Starting Sept. 10

South Hillsborough Pipeline construction is progressing eastward on Boyette Road and is expected to reach Donneymoor Drive later this week. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, Donneymoor Drive will be closed at Boyette Road for up to two weeks, weather permitting. During this time, the Riverglen neighborhood will be accessible via McMullen Road.

Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.