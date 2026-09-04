Beginning as early as Monday, September 14, the sidewalk on the north side of Fishhawk Boulevard will be closed between Fishhawk Ridge Drive and the western edge of the Fishhawk Sports Complex. This closure is in preparation for the South Hillsborough Pipeline microtunnel installation beneath Fishhawk Boulevard.

Pedestrians and students traveling through the area should use the sidewalk on the south side of Fishhawk Boulevard. Crosswalks are available at Fishhawk Ridge Drive and Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard.

Detour information:

Newsome High School and Randall Middle School: Students traveling from areas west of Newsome High School or Randall Middle School should use the south sidewalk along Fishhawk Boulevard and cross to the north at Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard.

Fishhawk Ranch: Fishhawk Ranch residents traveling east should use the crosswalk at Fishhawk Ridge Drive to access the south sidewalk, continue east along Fishhawk Boulevard and cross back to the north side at Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard.

Fishhawk Sports Complex: Pedestrians traveling from the west to the Fishhawk Sports Complex should use the south sidewalk along Fishhawk Boulevard and cross to the north side at Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, then travel west toward the Sports Complex.

A small section of the south sidewalk just west of Julestarz Dance Academy will also be detoured around the construction zone. Textured composite construction mats and safety fencing will be installed to provide a safe path around the work area. Sidewalk users should stay within the safety fencing and travel slowly over the construction mats.

As a reminder, please follow all posted detour signs and use caution when driving, walking or biking in the area.

For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.