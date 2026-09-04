Beginning Wednesday, September 9, crews will launch the microtunnel boring machine at North and South Moon avenues as part of the South Hillsborough Pipeline installation beneath Brandon Boulevard. This phase of work is expected to continue for approximately two weeks.

To expedite the microtunnel installation, crews are scheduled to work 24 hours a day, from Thursday through Friday, September 10-11. Nighttime lighting and construction equipment will be used during overnight operations. Nearby residents may hear construction activity and backup alarms during this work.

Following the two days of 24-hour operations, crews will continue working in the area from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, to complete the remainder of the pipeline installation beneath Brandon Boulevard.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.